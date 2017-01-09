Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Jan. 8, 2017 By Casey Marsh • 15 minutes ago Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week TweetShareGoogle+Email This week's word is snow, or in Sugt'stun, qaniq. Credit Photo by Daysha Eaton Qaniq, Snow. Qanikcaumuq unuk, murwa’ut sug’et aprutmi. Translation: It must have snowed so much last night; people are treading through the deep snow on the road. Qaniq, Snow. Listen Listening... / 1:00 Listen here. Tags: NanwalekPort GrahamWord of the WeekSugpiaqSugt'stunTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.