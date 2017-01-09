Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Jan. 8, 2017

Sugt'stun Word of the Week

This week's word is snow, or in Sugt'stun, qaniq.
Credit Photo by Daysha Eaton

Qaniq, Snow.

Qanikcaumuq unuk, murwa’ut sug’et aprutmi.

Translation: It must have snowed so much last night; people are treading through the deep snow on the road.

Nanwalek
Port Graham
Word of the Week
Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun