Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Jan. 15, 2017

This week's word is sled, or in Sugt'stun, llur'ak.
Llurngami llukcagualleq tengelraa paagutekcak taumi mill’uni nullumini! Ayalayak ai!

Translation: While he was sledding, he took a big jump in the air and landed on his behind! Ouch!

