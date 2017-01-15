Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Jan. 15, 2017 By Casey Marsh • 1 minute ago Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week TweetShareGoogle+Email This week's word is sled, or in Sugt'stun, llur'ak. Credit Daysha Eaton Llur’ak, Sled. Llurngami llukcagualleq tengelraa paagutekcak taumi mill’uni nullumini! Ayalayak ai! Translation: While he was sledding, he took a big jump in the air and landed on his behind! Ouch! Llur’ak, Sled. Listen Listening... / 1:00 Listen here. Tags: NanwalekPort GrahamWord of the WeekSugt'stunSugpiaqTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.