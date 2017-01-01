Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Jan. 1, 2017

Related Program: 
This week's phrase is New Year's Celebration, or in Sugt'stun, Nuwikutaq.
Credit Photo by Daysha Eaton/KBBI

Peknertulartuq paigneq Nuwikutamen.

Translation: The preparation for New Year’s Celebration is a lot of work.

Nuwikutaq, New Year’s Celebration.

