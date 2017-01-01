Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Jan. 1, 2017 By Casey Marsh • 1 minute ago Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week TweetShareGoogle+Email This week's phrase is New Year's Celebration, or in Sugt'stun, Nuwikutaq. Credit Photo by Daysha Eaton/KBBI Nuwikutaq, New Year’s Celebration. Peknertulartuq paigneq Nuwikutamen. Translation: The preparation for New Year’s Celebration is a lot of work. Nuwikutaq, New Year’s Celebration. Listen Listening... / 0:59 Listen here. Tags: NanwalekPort GrahamWord of the WeekSugpiaqSugt'stunTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.