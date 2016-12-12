Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Dec. 11, 2016

Related Program: 
This week's word is King, or in Sugt'sun, Sariaq.
Credit Photo Courtesy of Nanwalekhistory.com

Sariaq, King.

Iwan Turam nalluraitengnaqnguillaqii Sariaq qgigyart’sa’ulluku.

Translation: Iwan Turak always tries to out know everything with the King and makes him mad.

Tags: 
Sugt'sun
Sugpiaq
Nanwalek
Port Graham
Native Languages