Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Dec. 11, 2016 By Casey Marsh • Dec 12, 2016

This week's word is King, or in Sugt'sun, Sariaq.

Credit Photo Courtesy of Nanwalekhistory.com

Sariaq, King.

Iwan Turam nalluraitengnaqnguillaqii Sariaq qgigyart'sa'ulluku.

Translation: Iwan Turak always tries to out know everything with the King and makes him mad.

Sariaq, King.

Listen Listening... / 1:00 Listen here

Tags: Sugt'sunSugpiaqNanwalekPort GrahamNative Languages