Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week - April 30, 2018

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 55 minutes ago

Credit Nanwalek School

Wamya-turtut - They're going to play.

Igwill-ranka illamen wamya-turtut.

Translation:
My kids are going outside to play.

Tags: 
Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun
Sugt'stun Word of the Week