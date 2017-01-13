Soldotna Man Arrested For Child Pornography

A Kenai Peninsula man was arrested Jan. 11 for child pornography.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers issued the same week, the man, identified as Remy Spring, 27, of Soldotna, faces one count of distributing child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.

In June 2016, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Major Crimes Unit in Soldotna was contacted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, which was in the midst of undercover operations to find people possessing, making, or distributing child pornography in that state.

According to troopers, Louisiana law enforcement was granted a search warrant for Spring's old residence there, but officers found he had just returned to Alaska.

On July 1, Spring was then served a search warrant at his home in Soldotna by Alaska officers, who seized electronic storage devices and a computer.

When the devices were forensically examined by the Technical Crimes Unit in Anchorage, officials found multiple pictures and videos of children being sexually exploited.

On Jan. 11, the Kenai court issued an arrest warrant for Spring, who was picked up the same day at his home.

Spring is being held at the Wildwood Pretrial facility in Kenai.