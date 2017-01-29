Snowmachiner Dies In Cooper Landing Avalanche

A man died Saturday after being buried in an avalanche in Cooper Landing.

Bryant Evans and his friend Tyler Kloos were snowmachining Saturday afternoon about two miles from the Snug Harbor Trailhead when the avalanche occurred.

According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch, Evans located Kloos using the signal from his avalanche beacon and dug him out.

A LifeMed helicopter transported Kloos to Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, where he later died.

The Alaska Avalanche Information Center issued a special announcement on Sunday morning for the Southern Kenai Mountains, Hatcher Pass and Anchorage Front Range.

The announcement warns of dangerous avalanche conditions in these areas due to heavy snowfall over the past week.