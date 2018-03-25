Nikolaevsk man dead and one Alaska State Trooper injured after officer-involved shooting

A Nikolaevsk man is dead and one Alaska State Trooper is injured after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. Troopers received a report that 42-year-old Nikolai Yakunin was in contact with a female, a violation of his probation conditions.

Troopers received the report around 4:30 p.m. and responded about two and a half hours later at about 7 p.m.

According to a trooper dispatch, the responding trooper was incapacitated after Yakunin attacked him. The release does not say if the trooper was shot or how Yakunin attacked the officer.

Additional troopers were dispatched for backup. Troopers say Yakunin continued his “assaultive behavior, and he was shot to prevent further assaults on any Trooper or bystander.”

Yakunin was pronounced dead on the scene and next of kin has been notified. The injured trooper was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing story. This post may be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Troopers dispatch:

