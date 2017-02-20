KPB School District To Host Budget Forum

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District (KPBSD) will host a budget development forum on Feb. 21 at Homer High School.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for parents, students, staff and community members to learn about the proposed KPBSD budget for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. Attendees will be also be able to ask questions and provide feedback on the proposed budget.

The school district is currently facing a $3.45 million budget deficit. KPBSD budget recommendations will be presented to the school board on March 6.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Homer High School Library.