Invocation Lawsuit Moves To Federal Court

This week the Borough Assembly invocation lawsuit moved to federal court.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 14 in Anchorage Superior Court by the ACLU of Alaska, claims the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s invocation policy is discriminatory.

Borough attorney Kevin Clarkson filed a motion on Jan. 9 to move the case from the state court to the U.S. District Court.

Under current Borough Assembly policy, only individuals or religious associations on a pre-approved list are allowed to give the invocation. The ACLU claims this policy violates constitutional rights to free speech and equal protection under the law.

The Borough Assembly passed a resolution on Jan. 3 authorizing the transfer of $50,000 from Borough Mayor Mike Navarre’s office to defend the invocation policy in court.