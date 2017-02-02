Interpretive Signs Showcase Small Boat Harbor

The trails and parks on the Spit look quite different now than they did just a few years ago.

“There have been a lot of improvements that have been done over several years," said Carey Meyer, director of public works.

Much of the construction was done in 2014 and 2015 in the form of capital projects through the city.

"This year [as] a little icing on the cake, we have interpretive signage installed at 10 locations along the trail that will help us locals and visitors maybe appreciate more what Kachemak Bay is and what the small boat harbor does as the economic driver for the community," Meyer said.

Since 2014, improvements to the Homer Spit Trail and End of the Road Park have included adding a parking area and paving a portion of the trail from the park, down the east side of the small boat harbor, to the Freight Dock Road and Spit Road intersection.

Crews have also added in overlooks, a restroom, benches and ‘1 percent for art’ installations.