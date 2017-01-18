Homer Residents Plan Local Women's March

An idea that started on Facebook and went viral overnight has become a nationwide event. Locals in the Homer area have joined the nonpartisan Women's March on Washington and will be showing their support from nearly 4,500 miles away.

KBBI's Casey Marsh spoke with local event organizers Karen Murdock and Emily Munns about the upcoming event.

Listen Here

Fifteen other communities throughout Alaska will also be participating in the march, including Bethel, Juneau, Kodiak, and Anchorage.

The march in Homer will take place Saturday, Jan. 21. Participants will meet at Homer Council on the Arts at 11:30 a.m. and the march will begin at noon. For more information check out their Facebook page at Women's March on Homer Alaska.