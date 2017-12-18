HEA says electric bills will go up next year

By 11 hours ago

Credit Image Courtesy of Homer Electric Association

Homer Electric Association members will see an increase in their monthly bills beginning on Jan. 1. The average resident will see her bill go up by $1.49 per month.

Homer Electric spokesperson, Bruce Shelley, said the association regularly reassess the cost of power.

We adjust this on a quarterly basis and it primarily reflects the cost of natural gas used by generation power for HEA members,” he said.

To make up for a rise in the price of fuel, the association is increasing the cost of power by roughly 4 percent. But Shellley said there are many ways to decrease your electric bill. For instance, you can upgrade your lights to LED bulbs or use hot water more efficiently. 

Homer Electric Association

