Hands of Peace Teaches Nonviolence

Changing hostility and destructiveness into cooperation and justice is the stated goal of Hands of Peace, an Alaska nonprofit. The group holds workshops in Homer and at Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai.

Organizers Ginger Bryant and Karen Cauble, brought some friends and family to KBBI's studios to share a few songs. They sat down with KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson to talk about the Alternatives to Violence Project, a conflict resolution, prison outreach training which Cauble has been facilitating since 1976.

