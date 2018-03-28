To fund the new police station, council leans toward a seasonal sales tax

The Homer City Council moved forward with discussions on how to pay for a new police station Tuesday. During the work session, council members leaned toward a seasonal sales tax to pay for part of the roughly $7.5 million project. However, the details still need to be ironed out.

The council was presented with a range of options on how to fund the police station from increasing property taxes, a seasonal sales tax to a year-around sales tax option. The council has already set aside $2.5 million for the project.

Council members took some choices, such as an increase in property tax, off the table and focused in on the seasonal sales tax.

But exactly how many months out of the year residents would be taxed is still to be decided. Most council members agreed the city should tax residents half the year, but council member Shelly Erikson suggested four months, which would be in line with the current seasonal sales tax on food.

Council members weighed both a .5 and one percent increase to pay for the new station.

“If we could look at what percent tax increase would we need to raise the funds we need for the bond payment, I think that would be a good thing to see so that we know what that tax might actually be,” she said.

The city needs to decide how much money it wants to bond for. City Manager Katie Koester suggested asking Homer residents to pay for $5 million of the project.

However, council member Rachel Lord suggested dipping into the general fund, building on the $2.5 million the city already plans to pay up front.

“Our revenue is fairly stable, and I never want to rest our laurels on that but we do have pretty stable revenue,” Lord said. “And in so far as we could possibly pull that bond down even by a million dollars, it's going to potentially be beneficial.”

Koester and Aderhold cautioned against pulling a large sum from reserves.

“If we are judicious with the use of reserves or a general fund balance, I could go there a little,” she said. “But I really am concerned that we need to make sure that we have balances there since we're not going to be putting much money toward that in the coming years.”

There was also a question over whether to include a sunset clause on a seasonal tax after the bond is payed off. Council member Tom Stroozas said he wouldn’t vote for the bond without one.

“I think that would bode very well with the citizens of Homer knowing that we're not going to continue to keep a tax on, that’s just going be there, just because we kind of forget about it now,” he said. “This is for a bonafide purpose and this purpose only.”

There was uncertainty too over how the city would pay for ongoing maintenance costs. The city estimates maintenance cost on the new building will run about $81,500 annually. The council was initially aiming for a $6 million design, which came out to a roughly 9,500-square-foot building but the council members thought this cheaper design left out crucial features and settled on a design with a daylight basement. That design would be roughly 12,300 square feet.

Council Member Heath Smith has been a vocal proponent of keeping ongoing maintenance costs down throughout the council’s discussions.

“There's probably a portion of that [tax] that probably should not sunset because a portion of that is going to have to be accounted for in the operation and maintenance of the facility,” he said.

The council will pick up the discussion on funding at its next work session, but a date has not yet been set. Council will need to make a decision by the last meeting in July to put the tax on the ballot in October.