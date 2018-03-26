Fishermen win big at the annual king salmon tournament

Fishermen from across the state and country descended onto Homer Saturday for the twenty-fifth annual Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament. Over 1,200 anglers competed to catch the largest King Salmon.

Charlie Edwards won first place with a 24.6 pound king salmon. His winnings totaled roughly $57,000. Edwards, who lives in Fritz Creek, has fished the tournament for the past 25 years.

Jerry Huff took second place with a 20.9 pound catch. The Soldotna fisherman shared the prize with 2017 Champion Ron Johnson. Huff’s winnings totaled roughly $35,000.

In third place, Janet Donnell from Sterling, won with a 20.7 pounder. It was Donnell’s first tournament and she won roughly $11,000.

The Homer Chamber of Commerce, which runs the tournament, says the total amount of cash and prizes was over $160,000.