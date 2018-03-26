Fishermen win big at the annual king salmon tournament

By Renee Gross 2 hours ago

Fishermen wait in line to weigh fish at the Coal Point Seafood Company.
Credit Aaron Bolton, KBBI News

Fishermen from across the state and country descended onto Homer Saturday for the twenty-fifth annual Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament.  Over 1,200 anglers competed to catch the largest King Salmon.

Charlie Edwards won first place with a 24.6 pound king salmon. His winnings totaled roughly $57,000. Edwards, who lives in Fritz Creek, has fished the tournament for the past 25 years.

Jerry Huff took second place with a 20.9 pound catch. The Soldotna fisherman shared the prize with 2017 Champion Ron Johnson. Huff’s winnings totaled  roughly $35,000.

In third place, Janet Donnell from Sterling, won with a 20.7 pounder. It was Donnell’s first tournament and she won roughly $11,000.

The Homer Chamber of Commerce, which runs the tournament, says the total amount of cash and prizes was over $160,000. 