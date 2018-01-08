Drilling plan may not change much locally but still worries fishermen and environmentalists

By 3 hours ago

A family fishes near Tyonek.
Credit Courtesy of Davin Holen.

Last week the Trump administration proposed to drastically increase the amount of Alaska waters open for oil and gas leasing. Along with keeping Cook Inlet open, it would also make areas near Kodiak and the Gulf of Alaska available for drilling, both of which are currently closed. Yet, it’s unclear if companies will be interested in drilling there even if the plan is approved. Still, the move worries local environmentalists and fishermen.

Trump’s administration’s plan would mean big changes for most of Alaska’s coastal communities. They might see water open to drilling that has never been open before. But for Homer residents, the nearest federal water has already been open. Stephen Wackowski, the senior advisor for Alaskan affairs for the interior secretary, said, “We just had a lease sale in the Cook Inlet this last summer that was very successful. It was our first successful lease sale in 20 years.”

The new plan would not open up Kachemak Bay, which is considered state waters. But it would allow drilling in nearby Gulf of Alaska and Kodiak.

I think you're going to see us go down the path to not shortcut any environmental protections but to allow for companies and stakeholders to participate in the wealth of resources we have in our offshore,” he said.

But Trump’s administration proposed rolling back safety regulation measures. Regardless, it’s unclear if any companies will want to drill in these areas.

“Right now there hasn't been high interest from the industry and nor is there high potential,” Wackowski said. “I think what our point is that we put everything on the table to see if industry is interested in that and it's just a plan.”

Despite the uncertainty, the plan still worries local fishermen and environmentalists. Bob Shavelson with the environmental advocacy group Cook Inlet Keeper says it puts the areas at risk of spills.

“It’s well-established whenever you drill for oil, when you transport oil, you spill oil,” he said. “And spilled oil around fisheries is never a good thing. I think you're putting a renewable resource in our fisheries which brings in billions of dollars a year to the U.S. economy against a non-renewable resource.”

Shavelson said if a spill happens in the Gulf or Kodiak, it could travel here. Spills are something commercial Gulf of Alaska fisherman Erik Velsko worries about too.

“You know when you make you're living off the environment, you want to make sure it's treated how you would treat it,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like the oil companies and mining companies really have the environment in their best interests”  

Matt Hakala also works as a commercial fisherman in the Gulf. He knows that Alaskan oil could end up fueling his boat one day, but he doesn’t think oil companies can drill responsibly.

We either need to figure out how to live without oil and just not harvest it or figure out how to get the oil a lot safer than what they got going now,” he said.

The 60-day public comment period for the draft proposal began Monday.

Tags: 
Oil
trump administration
Cook Inlet
kodiak
gulf of alaska

Related Content

Hilcorp will assess Cook Inlet gas line after "permanent" fix

By May 22, 2017
Cook Inlet Keeper

Hilcorp operation managers were in Kenai Friday to speak at an Alliance luncheon. Cook Inlet Offshore Operations Manager Stan Golis updated the pro-oil industry group on recent oil and gas leaks. 

Golis said repairs to a gas pipeline that supplies heat and power to two oil platforms should be complete. That leak was initially stopped in April, but the fix was only temporary. Golis said divers were set to finish installing a permanent clamp Friday morning.

No Extension for Lease Sale Comment Period

By Shahla Farzan Sep 2, 2016
Image courtesy of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management formally rejected requests to extend the public comment period on the proposed Cook Inlet lease sale on Thursday.

Bob Shavelson is the Executive Director of Cook Inletkeeper. He says that the timing of the public comment period excluded many Kenai Peninsula residents who were traveling or fishing over the summer.