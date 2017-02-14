Council Jumpstarts Public Safety Building Planning Process

Homer City Council passed a resolution at their Feb. 13 meeting that will begin the planning process for a new public safety building.

The amended resolution, which passed in a 4 to 2 vote, creates a special Police Station Task Force. It also sets two potential budget limits for the project: $9 million and $6 million.

Council members David Lewis and Tom Stroozas voted against the resolution.

According to the resolution, the Police Station Task Force will consist of four city residents and one non-city resident. The task force will examine a number of issues related to the project, including site selection and ongoing maintenance costs.

The decision to revisit the issue comes after Homer voters rejected Proposition 1 in the 2016 municipal election. The failed bond proposition would have authorized the city to borrow up to $12 million to construct a new police station.

An online application for the Police Station Task Force is available here.

Hard copies of the application form are available at the City Clerk's office (Homer City Hall, 491 East Pioneer Ave).