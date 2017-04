Borough Assembly Member Willie Dunne of Homer is the guest on this edition of The Coffee Table -KBBI's live, call-in, public affairs program. The topic of the show is the two lawsuits against The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly over issues pertaining to their invocation policy. Assembly Member Dunne is suing the borough over what he claims was their attempt to prevent him from communicating with his constituents regarding the borough's invocation policy.

