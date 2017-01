The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a pilot who crashed near Shelikof Strait on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Jan. 23 press release, a Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew received a mayday call from the pilot. He reportedly crashed his single-engine Super Cub airplane while attempting to land in deep snow on Hallo Glacier Lake, about 75 miles northwest of Kodiak.

The Jayhawk crew lowered an aviation survival technician to help right the aircraft and transported the uninjured pilot to Kodiak.