ACLU Sues Kenai Peninsula Borough Over Religious Invocation Policy

By Shahla Farzan Dec 14, 2016

From left to right: ACLU staff attorney Eric Glatt, plaintiff Lance Hunt and ACLU of Alaska Executive Director Joshua Decker.
Credit Photo courtesy of the ACLU of Alaska

The ACLU of Alaska is following through with its threat to sue the Kenai Peninsula Borough over its invocation policy.

In the lawsuit filed on Dec. 14 in Anchorage Superior Court, the ACLU alleges the policy currently in place violates constitutional rights to free speech and equal protection under the law.


At its Anchorage headquarters, the ACLU of Alaska held a press conference to announce the lawsuit.

Eric Glatt is a staff attorney for the ACLU. He says the Borough Assembly’s invocation policy is not defensible under the U.S. Constitution.

“Legislative invocations do have a long, storied history in America, but the kind of policy that the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has implemented is not of a kind that the Supreme Court has upheld as being constitutionally permissible,” said Glatt.

In the filing, the ACLU alleges the invocation policy violates four constitutional rights: the guarantee of separation of church and state, freedom of speech, freedom of association and equal protection under the law. They are seeking a court ruling that the policy is unconstitutional under state and federal law.

The controversy began this summer when Iris Fontana, a 27-year-old member of the Satanic Temple and one of two plaintiffs in the case, gave an invocation ending with the words “Hail Satan.”

In response, the Borough Assembly passed a resolution on Oct. 11, restricting the invocation to individuals and religious organizations on a pre-approved list.

The other plaintiff in the case, Lance Hunt, is an atheist who gave an invocation before the Assembly this past July. Under the current policy, he is barred from giving future invocations.

“I’m fighting for the rights of everybody in the Borough to participate in all manners and facets of the Assembly in which the public is allowed,” said Hunt.

The ACLU of Alaska has openly criticized the invocation policy since it was first instituted and cites a 2014 supreme court ruling as a legal precedent. Joshua Decker is the Executive Director of the ACLU of Alaska.

“This is why the ACLU exists; it’s to take on important constitutional cases that really affect the day-to-day lives of Alaskans,” said Decker.

The deeply-divided Borough Assembly has attempted to revise or rescind the controversial invocation policy multiple times. Those attempts have failed.

Assembly Member Stan Welles has been among those who have staunchly defended the policy.

“I accept the challenge to support the Constitution. The Supreme Court has never promulgated a law separating church and state,” said Welles.

In preparation for a lawsuit, Borough Mayor Mike Navarre proposed an ordinance on Nov. 22 that would have appropriated $75,000 to defend the invocation policy in court.  That ordinance was later withdrawn.

Members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, along with the Borough Clerk and Borough Attorney, were not available for comment on the lawsuit.

The Borough Assembly now has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.

Tags: 
Invocation
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly
ACLU of Alaska

Related Content

Latest Effort To Revise Invocation Policy Stalls

By Shahla Farzan Nov 23, 2016
Image courtesy of the Kenai Peninsula Borough

For the past four months, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has debated whether it should restrict who is allowed to give the invocation, or prayer, that begins each meeting.

The controversy began in early August, when a member of the Satanic Temple gave the invocation. In response, the Borough Assembly instituted a new policy in which only people or associations on a pre-approved list may give the invocation.

Critics say this restrictive policy may put the Borough at risk of a lawsuit, but efforts to amend it have stalled.


Borough Assembly Overrides Mayor's Veto of Invocation Policy Resolution

By Oct 25, 2016
Image courtesy of the Kenai Peninsula Borough

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has voted to override Mayor Mike Navarre's veto of the Assembly's new invocation policy resolution.

Joshua Decker is the Executive Director of The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska.

Decker says he is disappointed in the Assembly’s action.

Borough Assembly May Appropriate Funds to Defend Invocation Policy in Court

By & Daysha Eaton Nov 14, 2016
Image courtesy of the Kenai Peninsula Borough

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story was updated to reflect the ACLU of Alaska's stance on a resolution proposed to fix the invocation policy.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Mike Navarre has proposed an ordinance that would pay for legal costs related to the Borough Assembly’s new invocation policy.

According to a memorandum from the Mayor’s office released Nov. 9, the Assembly has "received numerous comments challenging the legality" of the invocation policy.

The proposed ordinance would appropriate $75,000 to cover legal costs if the invocation policy is challenged in court. The ACLU of Alaska has already stated that, as the invocations policy stands, it is unconstitutional and they plan to challenge it in court.

Kenai Borough Assembly Keeps Invocation, Hears From Deeply Divided Residents

By Aug 25, 2016
Photo by Daysha Eaton/KBBI

Invocations, or prayers, will continue to be said at the beginning of Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meetings, despite recent debate about whether they are appropriate. 

The Assembly voted at their regular meeting on Tuesday not to introduce an ordinance that would have eliminated the invocation and another that would have changed the invocation to a moment of silence.

But that was only after impassioned testimony from deeply divided residents.