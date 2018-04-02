Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Anti-Apartheid Activist, Dies At 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died at the age of 81. Madikizela-Mandela, a towering anti-apartheid crusader and former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, died Monday in Johannesburg "after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year," according to a statement released by the African National Congress.

"Mrs Madikizela-Mandela was one of the greatest icons of the struggle against Apartheid. She fought valiantly against the Apartheid state and sacrificed her life for the freedom of the country," the statement said.

"She kept the memory of her imprisoned husband Nelson Mandela alive during his years on Robben Island and helped give the Struggle for justice in South Africa one its most recognisable faces," the statement added. "She dedicated most of her adult life to the cause of the people and for this was known far and wide as the Mother Of The Nation."

