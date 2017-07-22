What Really Happened At That Robotics Competition You've Heard So Much About

This week, the First Global Challenge, a highly anticipated robotics competition for 15- to 18-year-olds from 157 countries, ended the way it began — with controversy.

On Wednesday, members of the team from the violence-torn east African country of Burundi went missing. And well before the competition even began, the teams from Gambia and Afghanistan made headlines after the U.S. State Department denied the members visas. Eventually, they were allowed to compete.

The drama marred an otherwise upbeat event focused on kids and robots.

Every team arrived with a robot in tow, each built with the exact same components, but designed, engineered and programmed differently. The goal: to gobble up and sort blue and orange plastic balls representing clean water and contaminated water.

For three days, teenagers — rich and poor, male and female — competed on a level playing field.

But there were reminders that in some parts of the world, there is no such thing as a level playing field. And no team understood that better than Team Hope, made up of Syrian refugees who had fled to Lebanon.

As Fadil Harabi, the team's mentor, pointed out, "more than 90 percent of Syrian refugees in Lebanon don't have legal status. They don't have passports."

Getting passports for the team, Harabi said, turned out to be a lot more complicated than building a robot.

Team Hope's robot didn't do very well, but every time the Syrian teens competed, they attracted a crowd that would clap and chant, "Team Hope, Team Hope!"

For Colleen Johnson, 18, a member of the all-girl U.S. team, that was what this event was all about.

"Everybody here is working together, loaning each other batteries, tools, helping each other fix programming issues to lift each other up," she said.

Still, the technology gap between poor and rich nations was evident. For team Honduras though, that gap is due to the lack of opportunity, not just the lack of resources.

"Honduras is a country where there aren't many opportunities," explained the team's leader, 17-year-old Daniel Marquez.

Marquez and his teammates all come from a tiny village that is a seven-hour drive — and a world away — from Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital. Not a single member of the team had ever handled a remote control, let alone built a robot.

"But the world today demands that we understand technology," said Melissa Lemus, one of two girls on the Honduran team.

As the competition entered its third and final day, I checked in on Afghanistan's all-girl team. It seemed the competitors had grown weary of the media frenzy around them.

Speaking through an interpreter, 15-year-old Lida Azizi said she was disappointed that her teammates' skills, and the robot they built, had gotten a lot less attention than the team's visa problems, which nearly kept them out of the competition.

The Afghan team's consolation prize: a medal for "courageous achievement" and knowing that they placed much higher than countries like Canada, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

Top honors went to Teams Europe, Poland and Armenia.

The awards ceremony and closing ceremony felt like one big party, not so much a goodbye. It was a celebration with a hopeful message delivered by World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.

"You are the first generation in human history that can end extreme poverty in the world," Kim said. "And from what I saw of these robots, I know you can do it."

His message was not lost: Intelligence and talent with a moral vision have no race, nationality, religion or gender.



There have been several versions of the Republican repeal and replace bill, but none of them fix the real hole in the Affordable Care Act. That's affordability. In California, the state marketplace, Covered California, is one of the most stable in the country. The people who live in the rural northeast corner of the state still have complaints. From member station KQED, April Dembosky reports.

APRIL DEMBOSKY, BYLINE: Aaron Albaugh appears out from under the brim of his cowboy hat, surveying the acres of hayfields in front of him. Right now he's in charge of more than 400 cows.

AARON ALBAUGH: Each one has their own personality, and they're wired differently. And some of them you like being around, and some of you'd just as soon not have to deal with (laughter).

DEMBOSKY: This corner of California is remote. Albaugh's closest neighbor lives a half mile away.

ALBAUGH: And that's my brother. We live on the same ranch. If I want to go see a movie it's 70 miles round trip. If I want to go bowling that's a hundred miles round trip.

DEMBOSKY: Living a half day's drive from civilization, Albaugh says you learn to do without. If your refrigerator breaks, you put your food on ice until the weekend when you can go buy a new one - same thing with health care.

ALBAUGH: Put a Band-Aid on it. I was raised, you know, you're - you don't need to cry and to suck it up, buttercup. And that's kind of the way I still live. And I try to treat my kids the same way.

DEMBOSKY: So when people are already used to doing without health coverage, it's particularly annoying to have the government say you have to buy it. Just like the movie theater, most doctors are miles away.

In Modoc County, there's nowhere to have a baby. Tessa Anklin gave birth to her son in Klamath Falls, Ore.

TESSA ANKLIN: Which is actually an hour and a half from here.

DEMBOSKY: Anklin makes about $15 an hour as a receptionist. Her husband does seasonal work baling hay and herding cattle. Two years ago, they had a plan through Covered California, and with the subsidy they paid $2 a month.

ANKLIN: We had a $10,000 deductible. So really we had nothing.

DEMBOSKY: Then last year, her monthly premium jumped to $600. She's not sure why. It was likely a technical glitch because it was the same plan, same household income, same hour-and-a-half drive to see doctors they almost never need. Anklin thought of all the other ways she could spend that money.

ANKLIN: It makes a car payment. It's certainly almost your mortgage payment, groceries for at least four months (laughter).

DEMBOSKY: That's the reason she decided to cancel her health plan this year and go without. But she still has to pay a penalty. Anklin says she'd be happy to see Obamacare go.

ANKLIN: To me, it's no good. To me, it's no good if you have to force people to pay yet another something out of their paycheck when they're already trying to survive with what they have. It should be an option.

DEMBOSKY: But under the Republican repeal and replace plan, Anklin's premiums would go up to more than $2,000 a month. And that's not what she had in mind.

ANKLIN: I'd love that insurance could be more affordable for families that need it, for families that work hard for it.

DEMBOSKY: With the Republican bill in limbo, Democrats have been more willing to admit to Obamacare's flaws. And there are fixes that have gotten bipartisan support in the past. But it's not clear if the two parties can agree on one that helps rural Americans like Anklin. For NPR News, I'm April Dembosky in Modoc County, Calif.

