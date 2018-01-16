What Does It Take To Make A Living Posting Travel Photos On Social Media?

Collette and Scott Stohler gave up their respective careers in engineering and ad production to become “travel influencers” — charging tourism boards, hotels, adventure companies and others a fee to post pictures and videos (mostly of themselves) in the exotic location of the company’s choice, on their own social media, under the name Roamaroo.

The benefits are unlimited travel and adventure. But it’s not easy, either. Here & Now‘s Robin Young learns more from the Stohlers about what it takes to be successful in the new and competitive field.