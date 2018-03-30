Weekly legislative call-in with Rep. Paul Seaton

By 3 minutes ago

Homer Rep. Paul Seaton.
Credit Courtesy of Alaska Legislature

It’s Friday which means it’s time for our weekly legislative call in. KBBI's Aaron Bolton spoke with Homer Rep. Paul Seaton this morning about tensions in majority House coalition over permanent fund dividends and the path forward on the budget.

Tags: 
Rep. Paul Seaton
Legislative Call-In

Related Content

Legislative call-in with Rep. Paul Seaton

By Mar 23, 2018
Courtesy of Alaska Legislature

Alaska State Representative Paul Seaton of Homer spoke with Renee Gross on March 23 about the state budget. 