Weekly legislative call-in with Rep. Paul Seaton By Aaron Bolton • 3 minutes ago Homer Rep. Paul Seaton. Credit Courtesy of Alaska Legislature It's Friday which means it's time for our weekly legislative call in. KBBI's Aaron Bolton spoke with Homer Rep. Paul Seaton this morning about tensions in majority House coalition over permanent fund dividends and the path forward on the budget. Listen Listening... / 3:24 Tags: Rep. Paul SeatonLegislative Call-In