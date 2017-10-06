Venuti and Lord's landslide election victories grow

The official results for Homer’s local election are in. Caroline Venuti and Rachel Lord will be the newest additions to the Homer City Council. Both won by a landslide, each with 66 percent of the vote.

Lord and Venuti held 64 percent of the vote going into Friday, and Sarah Vance was in third. Vance came away with about 430 votes, 27 percent of the vote.

The city council is set to certify the results at its regular meeting on Monday. Venuti and Lord will both be sworn in during the meeting, and they are scheduled to take their seats on Oct. 30.

They are replacing current council members David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds.

Homer voters also overwhelming approved Proposition 1. The measure allows the city to use Homer Accelerated Roads and Trail, or HART, funds to pay for road maintenance. It’s expected to fill half of a looming $1.2 million budget gap in 2019.

Voter turnout was also high at 37 percent. Homer’s average turnout for regular elections is around 25 percent.