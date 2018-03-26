U.S. Stock Market Rebounds On Report Of Trade Talks With China

Major U.S. stock indexes were up about 2 percent Monday morning after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. and China have "quietly started negotiating" to improve U.S. access to Chinese markets.

As of 10 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up 468 points, or 2 percent, to 24001.23. The S&P 500 index was up 47 points, or 1.8 percent, and the Nasdaq rose 140 points, or 2 percent

Last Thursday and Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than a total of 1,100 points amid increasing signs of a looming trade war between the two major trading partners.

