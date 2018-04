Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary at McNeil Canyon Meats Wednesday. The store is about 12 miles from down East End Road from Homer.

Troopers are releasing few details, but said that two men entered the store early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the items taken are worth several thousands of dollars.

McNeil Canyon Meats could not be reached in time for this story.

Editor's note: This is an ongoing story. Check back for more details.