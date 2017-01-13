Two File Intent To Run For Borough Mayor

Two people have filed letters of intent to run for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor in this fall’s election.

The filing period for the borough does not open until Aug. 1, but people who know they want to run can begin filing early with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

Linda Farnsworth Hutchings, of Soldotna, filed with APOC on Nov. 9. She currently chairs Soldotna’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Sterling resident Charlie Pierce filed with APOC a month earlier, on Oct. 15. Pierce has served previously on the borough assembly, from 2008-2014.

The position will be open this fall when Borough Mayor Mike Navarre reaches the end of his term in October.