Top Stories: Government Shutdown Looms; Ex-CIA Officer Arrested

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- No Closer To DACA Deal, Republicans Push Plan B To Keep Government Open.

-- Ex-CIA Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of Exposing U.S. Spy Network In China.

-- Majority Of National Park Service Board Resigns Citing Administration Indifference.

-- Opioid Crisis Blamed For Sharp Increase In Accidental Deaths In U.S.

-- Bright Light, Sonic Boom As Likely Meteor Streaks Across Southern Michigan.

And here are more early headlines:

Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Across U.S. East. (NWS)

Stop-Gap Spending Bill Imperiled By Conservative GOP, Democrats. (AP)

In Vancouver Meeting, Korean War Allies Discuss North Korea. (Los Angeles Times)

Bob Dole To Be Awarded Congressional Gold Medal. (Politico)

Waiting For "The Fakeys": Will Trump's Fake News Awards Event Happen? (Reuters)

