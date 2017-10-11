Tina Brown On Harvey Weinstein: 'Personal Grossness,' 'Fearful' And 'Paranoid'

Editor’s Note: This segment discusses sexual assault and sexual harrassment, and contains audio that some listeners may find disturbing or offensive.



When Harvey Weinstein recruited Tina Brown to start Talk magazine, she found him persuasive and charming. But that changed once she was working with him. The real Weinstein, she wrote on her digital platform Women in the World, is “fearful,” “paranoid” and has a “personal grossness.”

Writer and editor Tina Brown (@TinaBrownLM) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the allegations of sexual assault and rape against Weinstein.

