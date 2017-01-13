Telluride Mountainfilm Returns To Homer

For the 15th year running, Telluride Mountainfilm Festival will make a stop in Homer.

Mountainfilm tour director Crystal Merrill says the festival has evolved and grown since it first began in 1979.

“The original spirit of Mountainfilm is very much rooted in mountain culture, climbing, outdoor adventure, exploration. We’ve grown over the years to incorporate a wide breadth of programming. We show a lot of films about different cultures and stories of people and conservation,” said Merrill.

This year's two-day festival includes 20 short films on topics ranging from king salmon on the Susitna River to a ninety-year-old figure skater.

“You’ll see some films with incredible stories of what we call ‘celebrating the indomitable spirit’ - people who push boundaries and really seek out the best life that they can,” said Merrill.

The festival kicks off on Jan. 19 at Homer High School’s Mariner Theater.

On Jan. 21, the festival welcomes Susitna River Coalition Executive Director Melissa Heuer for a Q&A session after The Super Salmon screening.

Mountainfilm will visit 120 locations across the globe this year, including Girdwood and Anchorage.

More information, including a full line-up of the films showing this year, is available here.