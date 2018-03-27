Suspicious Packages Found At Military Installations Around D.C.

The FBI responded to multiple government facilities in the Washington, D.C., area on Monday after reports of suspicious packages. The bureau said each package was collected for further analysis.

NBC News reports that one of those facilities was the National Defense University at D.C.'s Fort McNair, which received a package at 8:30 Monday morning and evacuated the building. Officials at Fort McNair told the network that the package tested positive for black powder, an ingredient in some explosive devices. An X-ray showed what looked like GPS and a fuse. The package was rendered safe.

Two other packages were sent to sites at Virginia's Fort Belvoir, southwest of Washington. One of those packages contained a vial of liquid and a circuit board, and was also rendered safe, NBC reports.

Other suspicious packages were found at D.C.'s Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, mail processing facilities for both the CIA and the White House, and a Naval base in Dahlgren, Va.

Some of the packages included rambling letters, NBC reports. It's not known whether any of the packages contained functional explosive devices.

"We are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the National Capital Region," Defense Department spokeswoman Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza told CNN. "This incident is currently under investigation and we refer all queries to the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

