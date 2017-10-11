Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week - Oct. 9, 2017

By Casey Marsh 44 minutes ago

Credit Creative Commons

Ayuiqalraanga -
             I couldn't sleep last night.

Unuk nangpia ayuiqalraanga.

Translation:
I couldn't sleep at all last night.

Tags: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week
Sugpiaq
Nanwalek
Port Graham