Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Jan. 22, 2017 By Casey Marsh • 15 minutes ago

This weeks word is ice skate, or in Sugt'stun, kankiq. Credit Daysha Eaton Kankiq, Ice Skate. Kita am cikuli nanwaq, uspia kankiryuumirtua. Translation: I wish the lake would hurry up and freeze. I really want to ice skate. Kankiq, Ice Skate. Listen Listening... / 1:00 Listen here. Tags: NanwalekPort GrahamWord of the WeekSugt'stunSugpiaq