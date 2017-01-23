Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Jan. 22, 2017

This weeks word is ice skate, or in Sugt'stun, kankiq.
Credit Daysha Eaton

Kankiq, Ice Skate.

Kita am cikuli nanwaq, uspia kankiryuumirtua.

Translation: I wish the lake would hurry up and freeze. I really want to ice skate.

