Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Feb. 5, 2017

This week's word is airplane, or in Sugt'stun, teng'ulraq.
Teng’ulraq, Airplane.

Teng’ulrat mic’irkaitut migwik saqignatii.

Translation: Planes will not land until the airstrip is plowed and grated.

Nanwalek
Port Graham
Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun
Word of the Week