Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Feb. 5, 2017 By Casey Marsh

This week's word is airplane, or in Sugt'stun, teng'ulraq.

Teng'ulraq, Airplane.

Teng'ulrat mic'irkaitut migwik saqignatii.

Translation: Planes will not land until the airstrip is plowed and grated.

Listen Listening... / 1:01

Tags: NanwalekPort GrahamSugpiaqSugt'stunWord of the Week