Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Feb. 12, 2017 By Casey Marsh • 49 minutes ago Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week TweetShareGoogle+Email This week's phrase is masked dancer, or in Sugt'stun, maskalataaq. Credit Daysha Eaton Maskalataaq, Masked dancer. Apaam tangqai, utakinermek urriitakcagkun tatarpiamaskalaatarialriit. Translation: Older brother saw the big bidarka coming from the volcano full of masked dancers. Maskalataaq, Masked dancer. Listen Listening... / 1:00 Listen here. Tags: NanwalekPort GrahamWord of the WeekSugpiaqSugt'stunTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.