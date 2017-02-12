Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Feb. 12, 2017

This week's phrase is masked dancer, or in Sugt'stun, maskalataaq.
Apaam tangqai, utakinermek urriitakcagkun tatarpiamaskalaatarialriit. Translation: Older brother saw the big bidarka coming from the volcano full of masked dancers. Maskalataaq, Masked dancer.  

