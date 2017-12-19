Sugt'stun Word of the Week - Dec. 18, 2017

Caq'alinaq  -  Salmon Carcass

Pamaken cupqam caq' alinat anuqautai

Translation:
The strong current from the lake flushed out all the salmon carcasses.