Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Dec. 18, 2016 By Casey Marsh • Dec 19, 2016 Related Program: Sugt'stun Word of the Week TweetShareGoogle+Email This week's phrase is Christmas Caroling, or in Sugt'stun, Slaawiq. Credit Photo by Daysha Eaton/KBBI Slaawiq, Christmas Caroling. Slaawilriit akgulipia, amlerpaka en’et. Translation: They caroled all through the night because there were so many houses. Slaawiq, Christmas Caroling. Listen Listening... / 1:00 Listen here Tags: NanwalekPort GrahamWord of the WeekSugt'stunSugpiaqTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.