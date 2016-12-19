Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week for Dec. 18, 2016

By Dec 19, 2016
Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

This week's phrase is Christmas Caroling, or in Sugt'stun, Slaawiq.
Credit Photo by Daysha Eaton/KBBI

Slaawiq, Christmas Caroling.

Slaawilriit akgulipia, amlerpaka en’et.

Translation: They caroled all through the night because there were so many houses.

Slaawiq, Christmas Caroling.

Tags: 
Nanwalek
Port Graham
Word of the Week
Sugt'stun
Sugpiaq