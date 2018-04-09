Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week - April 9, 2018

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 29 minutes ago

Credit http://www.davidkemp.uk.com/

Qayat Pelistanat - Dock for boats

Allrak, camiinugaq, Nanwalek piincequq qayat pelistanatnek.

Translation: 
Maybe someday Nanwalek will get a boat dock.

Tags: 
Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun
Sugt'stun Word of the Week