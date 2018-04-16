Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week - April 16, 2018

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 1 hour ago

Cakaiq  -  Riddle

Cakiarlartukut cakaq Kenayut yaqllipet.

We do riddles like our Athabaskan neighbors

