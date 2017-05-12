Sessions Tells Prosecutors To Seek 'Most Serious' Charges, Stricter Sentences

In a memo to staff, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered federal prosecutors to "charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense" — a move that marks a significant reversal of Obama-era policies on low-level drug crimes.

The two-page memo, which was publicly released Friday, lays out a policy of strict enforcement that rolls back the comparatively lenient stance established by one of his predecessors under President Obama, Eric Holder.

"This policy affirms our responsibility to enforce the law, is moral and just, and produces consistency. This policy fully utilizes the tools Congress has given us," Sessions told thousands of assistant U.S. attorneys in the memo. "By definition, the most serious offenses are those that carry the most substantial guidelines sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences."

Holder had asked prosecutors to avoid slapping low-level offenders with crimes that carried mandatory minimum sentences partly in order to help reduce U.S. prison populations.

But Sessions made clear his order's impact on policies established before his tenure.

"Any inconsistent previous policy of the Department of Justice relating to these matters is rescinded, effective today."

You can read Sessions' memo to prosecutors in full below.

