School district honors Port Graham teacher with the Golden Apple award

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District honored Port Graham teacher Devin Michel Way with a Golden Apple Award earlier this month. The annual award shines a spotlight on educators, volunteers or community members that go the extra mile to support education.

Way teaches kindergarten through fourth grade which would be a daunting task to many. But the district says she is a master of personalizing instruction to every student’s needs. The district notes she may be soothing a crying kindergartner while chatting with fourth graders about a novel’s theme.

A few years ago, Way helped bring iPads into the school and incorporated technology into the curriculum. Way was also recognized for her work outside of the classroom in communications, professional development and day to day functions.

Way was honored at the March school board meeting with a proclamation and an engraved apple award.