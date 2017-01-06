Multiple Fatalities In Airport Shooting In Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Multiple people are dead after a shooting Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

It's not clear exactly how many people were dead or injured.

The sheriff's office tweeted that "one subject" was in custody. The mayor of Broward County, Barbara Sharief, also told CNN that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Broward County Fire Rescue told the local CBS affiliate in Miami that a shooting was reported around 1 p.m. ET.

The airport said on Twitter that: "There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim." The airport has four stand-alone terminals, of which terminal 2 is the smallest.

People who said they were inside the airport described seeing people running. Among those inside was former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who tweeted that "everyone is running" after shots were fired, and that police said there was one shooter and multiple victims.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Fleischer tweeted that police were not letting anyone out of the part of the airport he was in.

Television images showed hundreds of travelers standing around the part of the airport where the planes park.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was traveling to Fort Lauderdale "to be briefed by law enforcement" Friday afternoon, according to a statement by the governor's communications director, Jackie Schutz.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update it as information becomes available.

