Today marked the first day of KBBI’s 2017 legislative call-in series, where we speak with Kenai Peninsula representatives live from Juneau every Friday morning.

This week, KBBI’s Shady Grove Oliver spoke with Representative Paul Seaton of House District 31 and Senator Gary Stevens of District P about their priorities for this legislative session and what’s on the horizon.

You can hear KBBI’s weekly legislative call-in every Friday morning at 7:49 a.m.