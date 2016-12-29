Rep. Seaton Previews 2017 Legislative Session

The 2017 Legislative session is right around the corner. This session, the state finds itself in uncharted waters, navigating huge budgetary challenges. District 31 Republican Representative, Paul Seaton is part of an usual coalition with Democrats and Independents that he says is necessary to solve Alaska’s biggest problem, it’s budget shortfall. Seaton will hold a critical role as the House Finance co-chair in charge of the operating budget. KBBI News Director Daysha Eaton talks with Representative Paul Seaton about the upcoming session.

Listen here.