Public Meeting Set To Discuss Nikiski Incorporation

Kenai Peninsula residents will soon have the opportunity to learn more about a proposal to incorporate Nikiski into a home-rule city.

The Local Boundary Commission will hold a public informational meeting in Nikiski on Feb. 21 to discuss the issue.

Over 300 Nikiski residents submitted a petition in October to incorporate a 5,400-square-mile area into a home-rule city. The region stretches across northern Cook Inlet, from the Alaska Range in the west to Anchorage in the east.

If the Local Boundary Commission approves the petition, voters would have the opportunity to decide the issue as early as this fall.

The informational meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Nikiski Community Recreation Center. Community members will be able to ask questions about the petition process and learn about city incorporation standards. No public testimony will be heard during the meeting.

Written public comments will be accepted through March 8. Comments can be submitted via email to LBC@alaska.gov or by mail (Local Boundary Commission, 550 W. 7th Ave., Ste. 1640, Anchorage, AK, 99501).