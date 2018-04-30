President Trump Meets With Nigeria's Leader Muhammadu Buhari

President Trump is meeting with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House Monday.

Buhari is the first leader from sub-Saharan Africa to visit the White House during Trump's presidency.

The two will hold a joint news conference after their meeting. They are expected to discuss trade and security issues. Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation with almost 200 million people, and is a major crude oil exporter. For nine years, the country has been dealing with the extremist group Boko Haram in the northeast.

In January, Nigeria summoned the U.S. ambassador to explain vulgar remarks the president reportedly made, including a reference to "s***hole countries."

The African Union denounced the remarks saying they "dishonor the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity." The AU also demanded a retraction of the comment and an apology.

Trump also offended Nigerians when he complained in December about the number of Nigerian immigrants in the U.S., reportedly saying once they'd seen the U.S. they would never "go back to their huts" in Africa.

The White House has denied Trump made either remark.

