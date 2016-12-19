"Porch Pirates" Steal Packages Across Alaska

With the holidays approaching, reports of mail theft in Alaska are on the rise.

Michelle Tabler is the Alaska Regional Manager for the Better Business Bureau. She says she has received numerous reports of so-called “porch pirates” across Alaska this month.

“There are people that are following UPS and FedEx trucks, as well as driving through neighborhoods, looking to see if there are packages on people’s porches and then running up and stealing them,” said Tabler.

Tabler says residents should take precautions to avoid falling victim.

“We are encouraging people if they’re having boxes sent, it might be best to have it sent to your office or to a friend that’s home during the day if you’re not home during the day, and just be aware that this is happening,” said Tabler.

Shoppers may also pick-up online orders in the store or require a signature upon delivery, says Tabler.

Anyone who has a package stolen should report it to the local authorities. Residents may also report incidents to the Better Business Bureau through their online scam tracker.