Police station proposition results certified

By 39 minutes ago

Credit Image Courtesy of the City of Homer

On Monday, the Homer City Council certified the results of a special election in June.  Voters headed to the polls to decide whether the city should raise sales taxes to build a new $7.5 million police station. The Election Canvas Board tallied up the votes last week.

Roughly 800 people voted both during early voting and on election day. Voter turnout was at about seventeen percent. Roughly 64 percent of votes were cast in favor of the new police station.

The city will impose a .35 percent sales tax increase beginning Jan. 1 to pay for $5 million of the project. Most of that tax will sunset when the 20-year bond is paid off. A portion of the tax, .05 percent, will remain on the books to pay for increased maintenance costs.

